WWE News: Buddy Murphy issues an emphatic statement following his match at TLC

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Dec 2019, 13:29 IST SHARE

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

This Sunday, WWE had its last pay-per-view event of 2019, TLC. There were a lot of matches on the show that could be considered as worthy contenders for the match of the night.

One such match was between RAW Superstars Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy. The bout was a hard-hitting affair and both Superstars went all out. The match was won by Black and although Murphy lost the match, he took to Twitter to deliver an impassioned statement.

No Tables, No Ladders, No Chairs NEEDED! I picked the fight! The fight was given! Blood was spilt! #WWETLC — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) December 16, 2019

The former Cruiserweight Champion wrote that despite their match took place at TLC he did not require any tables, ladders or chairs as weapons and that he picked the fight with Black and the fight was given to him. Murphy added that blood was spilled in the match, referencing the injury that Black sustained in their match which made him bleed from his nose.

Murphy picked a fight with Black after he knocked on his door on the November 18 episode of RAW by literally knocking on his door. The Ominous Man from Amsterdam answered The Best Kept Secret's challenge and a match between the two Superstars was made official on the last episode of RAW.

Murphy and Black are currently two of the best strikers on the Red brand and as expected, they blew the roof off Target Center during their match and received a standing ovation from the WWE Universe after their match ended.