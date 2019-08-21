WWE News: Buddy Murphy picks up a huge upset win over Daniel Bryan on SmackDown Live

The Best Kept Secret has had two fantastic matches in his first exposure on SmackDown.

To say that Buddy Murphy's first run on SmackDown has been a roller-coaster ride would be an understatement. Once he was announced as a member of the Blue Brand after the Superstar ShakeUp, he was scarcely used. Kevin Owens even mentioned that in his pipe bomb promo.

His involvement in the "Who attacked Roman Reigns?" storyline has netted him matches with both Reigns and Daniel Bryan in successive weeks. After falling to the Big Dog last week in one of the best matches of the year thus far, Murphy picked up his first win on the Blue Brand by upsetting of the former WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan.

While he has received two matches with two of the biggest Superstars on SmackDown, they have been sandwiched in between segments in which he was interrogated by both Reigns and Bryan. His witness account has been at the forefront of the investigation but one thing it has done is get him onto TV and into meaningful matches.

His performances over the last two weeks have caught on quickly with the WWE Universe as the fans were loudly in Murphy's corner during the match with Bryan. Bryan couldn't put the Best Kept Secret away and it clearly bothered the Planet's Champion.

His match with Bryan was something on paper that fans would have greatly anticipated. If you know the caliber of Murphy's work than you know that his nickname is well-earned. And if you didn't know until after last week, you should now know to look out for Murphy as a Superstar on the rise in WWE.

Just go back and watch any of his Cruiserweight Championship matches at the Royal Rumble, Fastlane or Elimination Chamber.

After some interference from Rowan, Murphy capitalized on the distraction to hit a knee and his finishing move, Murphy's Law, on Bryan. And with that, Murphy was able to celebrate his first win on SmackDown.

His celebration was short-lived, however, as he wasn't able to even able to answer any questions from Kayla Braxton. Bryan and Rowan brutally attacked Murphy backstage after their miscommunication led to his victory.

