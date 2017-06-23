WWE News: Bully Ray talks about Broken Hardyz in the WWE

Bully Ray also talks about his ROH experience and the Briscoes.

Bully Ray thinks that the WWE will modify the Broken Universe

What’s the story?

Ring of Honor Superstar Bully Ray (formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley in the WWE) gave an interview to USA Today’s “For The Win” section prior to his match at ROH’s Best in the World PPV.

Bully Ray spoke about his run with Ring of Honor and also about how the WWE will probably change the “Broken Universe” to a version that they see fit if the gimmicks ever make their way to the company.

In case you didn’t know...

Impact Wrestling and The Hardy Boyz are currently embroiled in a legal controversy over the ownership rights to the “Broken” gimmicks. The Hardy Boyz utilised the gimmicks extensively during their last run with Impact, but were forbidden from using the characters elsewhere by the company once they left.

The Hardyz have since gone on to claim ownership of the gimmicks, a claim that has been refuted by Impact and its officials, including Jeff Jarrett, a long-time friend of the Hardy family and current Chief Creative Officer of Impact.

The heart of the matter

When asked about The Hardy Boyz and the legal battle surrounding their “Broken” gimmicks, Ray stated that WWE will get the “best of both worlds” with the Hardyz and predicted that they would be able to “milk this Hardy Run for every dime it’s worth”.

Bully Ray was further quoted as saying:

“They can evolve into a version of the Broken Universe that the WWE sees fits. WWE is not going to allow creations that got over someplace else to come in and rule their world. It’s not going to happen. It didn’t happen with the Bullet Club and it’s not going to happen with Matt Hardy’s Broken Universe. They are going to have to put their stamp of approval on it and have their creative input.”

Bully Ray spoke about a number of professional wrestling topics including his Ring of Honor run and about teaming up with The Briscoes. Bully Ray said that he had a great relationship with the Ring of Honor locker room and that he was trying to help everyone become “better versions of themselves”.

On The Briscoes, Bully Ray said that working with them in a six-man tag team match was a great experience and added that they are like the Dudley Boyz “on speed”. Ray also said that it was very exciting and entertaining for him to watch The Briscoes.

What’s next?

Bully Ray will compete at Ring of Honor’s “Best in the World” pay-per-view on 23rd June 2017 in a six-man tag team match. Ray will be teaming up with The Briscoes (Jay and Mark) and will take on Dalton Castle and The Boys. The match will be for the Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

As far as the Hardyz are concerned, they are currently embroiled in a feud with champions Sheamus and Cesaro for the RAW World Tag Team Championships and are expected to compete in a match for the titles at WWE’s Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, which will be held on 9th July 2017.

Author’s take

I agree with Bully Ray on the fact that WWE will certainly try to change The Broken Hardyz. The WWE has had a knack of putting their own twist on things which have sometimes worked out in their favour, but at the same time, there has been a fair share of blunders and destroyed gimmicks as a result of the WWE’s tinkering.

Regardless, let’s hope that WWE can get the “Broken” gimmicks on TV soon!

