WWE News: Matt Hardy says "Broken" persona will be the most exciting thing in the WWE

Matt Hardy seems optimistic about bringing his broken brilliance to the WWE.

Could the gimmicks be WWE-bound?

What’s the story?

WWE Superstars Matt and Jeff Hardy were recently interviewed by WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves for a WWE Network Special titled “Reborn by Fate: The Hardy Boyz Interview”. During the interview, The Hardy Boyz talked about their surprise return, their stints outside the WWE as well as the Broken gimmicks.

Matt Hardy stated that whenever the Broken gimmick comes to the WWE, it would be “the most exciting thing to hit the WWE programming for a long, long time.”

In case you didn’t know...

Matt and Jeff Hardy, collectively known as “The Hardy Boyz” are a WWE tag team on the RAW brand. Prior to them returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 33, Matt and Jeff Hardy had gained popularity on the independent circuit with their “Broken” gimmicks.

The eccentric, bizarre gimmicks were used by the Hardy brothers on Impact Wrestling as well as several other independent wrestling promotions.

However, ever since the Hardy Boyz left Impact Wrestling, Anthem Sports and Entertainment disallowed the usage of the broken characters and claimed ownership of the same. The Hardyz have since been embroiled in a legal controversy with Anthem over the rights to the gimmick.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Corey Graves asked Matt Hardy whether it was odd for him to go back to his WWE gimmick of “Version 1” Matt Hardy after having been “Broken” Matt for such a long time.

Hardy responded by saying that he felt like a broken man going back to “plain old” Matt Hardy, but that he will unleash his “broken brilliance” on the WWE Universe eventually when the time seems right.

Matt Hardy then added that he was optimistic about bringing the Broken characters to the WWE, despite their legal struggles over the gimmick. Hardy said that he found the response to the characters humbling and urged the WWE Universe to continue their support for the broken gimmicks. He was quoted as saying:

"I find it very flattering and humbling that every time we come wrestle in front of the WWE Universe, they chant and they address it and they acknowledge it. Please, keep doing that. I mean, we love it when they do that. And hopefully sooner than later we'll be able to go into more detail about everything. When it happens, I'm not even going to say 'if', when it happens, it's going to be the most exciting thing to hit WWE programming in a long, long time."

What’s next?

The Hardy Boyz are currently feuding with Sheamus and Cesaro over the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships. Their feud is likely to carry over to the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, where, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the two teams will battle it out with the titles on the line.

Although their match hasn’t been officially announced for the pay-per-view yet, several reports and rumours have pointed towards it happening.

The full interview with Matt and Jeff Hardy taken by Corey Graves can be seen on the WWE Network.

Author’s take

The Broken Hardys were some of the most original, innovative and brilliantly written characters to have come out of the wrestling scene outside of the WWE in quite some time. It is a pity that the characters cannot be debuted on WWE TV yet despite the Hardys being on WWE already.

However, it is a question of “when” and not “if” the characters will finally come to the WWE and I am no exception to the WWE Universe in my eager anticipation of that day, whenever it comes.

