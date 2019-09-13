WWE News: Steel Cage Match confirmed for WWE Live show in Glasgow

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 559 // 13 Sep 2019, 20:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE have confirmed the news

WWE have today confirmed that one of their live events on the UK run is set to be truly special - with the Steel Cage making a rare appearance!

The Glasgow date on the short UK run sees WWE return to the SSE Hydro - a venue which housed RAW and SmackDown Live two years ago - and the iconic venue will house a Steel Cage Match when WWE heads to Scotland on Monday 11th November.

There's no word yet as to which Superstars will compete in the unforgiving structure, but WWE have confirmed Glasgow will be the only date to see the Steel Cage stipulation match.

BREAKING: Can you hear that sound, Glasgow? Don't miss the STEEL CAGE as it makes its only appearance on the #WWELive tour at @TheSSEHydro on Monday 11th November!



TICKETS: https://t.co/qXsl2tT8jd pic.twitter.com/EYjZDke2ca — WWE UK (@WWEUK) September 13, 2019

What can we expect in Glasgow?

Names confirmed for the Glasgow date of the tour thus far are WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and his fellow Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, United States Champion AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Cesaro, Samoa Joe, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Lacey Evans, Naomi and many more.

Scotland's own Drew McIntyre is also scheduled to appear at what is essentially a homecoming show for the Ayr-born man who competed in Glasgow many times in Insane Championship Wrestling - a promotion where he is a Hall of Famer.

WWE Live in the UK

WWE Live comes to the UK for a handful of shows in November, with RAW and SmackDown both emanating from Manchester Arena in a double header, with RAW being recorded on the same evening as SmackDown is broadcast on November 8th.

WWE Live rolls into Brighton on November 7th, before hitting Leeds and Minehead in two separate shows on November 9th, Aberdeen on November 10th, and Glasgow on November 11th.

Tickets are available here.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!