WWE News: Cain Velasquez breaks silence for the first time since shocking SmackDown debut [VIDEO]

What is he here for?

What transpired on SmackDown?

If you haven't seen SmackDown, here's what happened. Brock Lesnar defeated Kofi Kingston to become an eight-time World Champion and it only took him ten seconds to do so. Right after, Rey Mysterio's music hit and out he came...with two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez.

If you're unaware, Velasquez is the man who beat (and pummeled) Brock Lesnar in lopsided fashion to become the UFC Heavyweight Champion. In a throwback to their fight, Velasquez took Lesnar down with the double-leg and hit him with the ground-and-pound.

Lesnar fled the ring and didn't enter, looking like he had seen a ghost. We are clearly headed in a Lesnar vs Velasquez direction and in an interview with Special Contributor Renee Young, Velasquez revealed his motive, plain and simple.

Payback

Velasquez was next to Rey Mysterio and revealed his motive for coming to WWE.

Velasquez simply said that he was there because of what Brock Lesnar did, referring to his assault on Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick this past Monday Night on RAW. Velasquez has Mexican roots and grew up watching Lucha Libre, even getting involved with AAA in two appearances over the past few months. Mysterio said that he is family with Velasquez.

He was heavily rumored to be in talks with AEW and WWE and it seems as though the latter may have secured his signature for a match. It's going to be interesting to see when WWE decides to pull the trigger on Velasquez vs Lesnar.

Crown Jewel is the obvious option, but that doesn't seem like the appropriate stage to do it. Hopefully, they hold off on it a bit and build towards a proper match. For those wondering, Velasquez still has multiple fights left in his UFC contract and has stated his desire to return to the Octagon, so this is probably a one-and-done.

