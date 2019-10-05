6 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Reason for Superstars' firing, Title reign ends in 10 seconds (October 4th, 2019)

What a show!

The SmackDown Premiere on FOX is officially in the books and what an episode it was! While it wasn't even the best SmackDown this year, it certainly lived up to the hype and the crowd was incredible, the set was fantastic and it felt like watching a new show altogether.

It was a huge facelift for SmackDown and it's going to be interesting to see how it progresses storyline-wise. The WWE draft officially begins next week and things are going to get crazy as we head towards the last few months of the year.

The main problem this show had was they were clearly trying to get as many stars on the card as possible, which meant that superstars such as AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, etc. all had no entrances whatsoever.

It ended with a major shock and debut, of course. But we will get to that soon. If you've been waiting for it, here are the things that WWE subtly told us on the SmackDown FOX premiere!

#6 The Firefly Fun House segment was a reference to Dean Ambrose

A mastermind is what Bray Wyatt is

Bray Wyatt had one of the most serious and dark episodes of Firefly Fun House yet. While we did get the bubbly and happy Bray Wyatt, things took a dark turn. The Ramblin' Rabbit cosplayed as Seth Rollins and warned him again, after which Wyatt put him inside a model of the Cell.

He showed Rollins getting decimated and said that "History has a way of repeating itself". It was a nice little nod to a man we now know as Jon Moxley, previously Dean Ambrose. It's crazy that they even acknowledged it and with that alone, the rivalry took a whole new level.

We still don't know why Hell in a Cell has just three matches as of this writing, but let's wait and see.

