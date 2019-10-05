WWE News: Renee Young responds to CM Punk's return rumors

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.12K // 05 Oct 2019, 06:30 IST

Renee Young and CM Punk

The rumor going around has been that CM Punk went to California in the FOX Studio to test screen for a role as an analyst for WWE on their FS1 show with Renee Young. CM Punk confirmed these rumors, showing his respect for Renee Young and stating that he only decided to do it because he would be working for FOX and not officially for WWE.

Renee Young was on the Burack Podcast recently and she was directly asked about the CM Punk rumors. Not choosing to evade yet not giving out too much information, WWE's special contributor and top analyst Renee Young revealed what the situation is.

"He has left a big void in wrestling"

Talking on the Burack Podcast, here is what Renee Young said about CM Punk's return to WWE:

Here's the only thing I will say. Whatever capacity he decides he would like to be on our television, whether it's in the ring or in a studio with me, I encourage all of it. I think he has left a big void in the wrestling and whatever way he wants to make a comeback it's going to be absolutely gigantic. I'm excited to watch and see what happens.

Addressing the reports online, she said:

I do see some stuff online, whether it's Triple H saying "never say never". That's classic WWE - Never say never, doors stay open, you never know who might just be making a comeback. If he were to be in a studio show with me, I would be so stoked to have him because having somebody come in on a panel show the way we're going to be doing it - to have some real opinions. I would love to have Punk on the show"

It's going to be interesting as some rumors have stated that Punk on FOX is a done deal. Would you like to see him come back as a WWE analyst alongside Renee Young?

