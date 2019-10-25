WWE News: Cain Velasquez gives update on his future with the company

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 351 // 25 Oct 2019, 09:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Velasquez and Mysterio

Recently, WrestlingNewsCo caught up with Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio, and the two answered a bunch of questions. On being asked about his future in WWE, Velasquez stated that he'll be with the company for the next three years, adding that he'll keep getting better over time.

Velasquez debuts in WWE

The FOX premiere of SmackDown Live was a historic night that saw The Rock making his return to WWE, and Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Title in a complete squash. Kofi Kingston had held the WWE Championship ever since he won the belt at WrestleMania 35 from Daniel Bryan. The match ended as soon as it kicked off, as Lesnar delivered an F5 to a charging Kingston.

The Beast couldn't celebrate the victory for long though, as Rey Mysterio came out with former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez, who had beaten Lesnar to a pulp in UFC, around 9 years ago. Velasquez attacked Lesnar in the ring, and the latter bailed immediately.

Also read: Randy Orton wants former Intercontinental Champion in the Hall of Fame

Velasquez is here for the long haul

Mere days later, WWE announced a blockbuster WWE Title match between Velasquez and Lesnar for WWE Crown Jewel, which will emanate from Saudi Arabia on October 31. Reportedly, Velasquez has signed a multi-year deal with WWE. While speaking with WrestlingNewsCo, Velasquez opened up on his deal with the wrestling giant and stated that he loves pro wrestling.

"Yeah, I’ll be here for the next three years, for sure. As I get better and better, I’m gonna keep doing this. I love it. I’m gonna keep doing it."

In the past, we've seen Ronda Rousey make an impressive jump from MMA to pro wrestling. She was a major reason why fans got to see the first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania. It would be interesting to see what WWE manages to do with Velasquez in the next three years.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!