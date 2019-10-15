WWE News: Cain Velasquez releases statement mentioning 'Universal' Championship

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 228 // 15 Oct 2019, 04:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Cain Velasquez go after the Universal Champion?

Cain Velasquez recently made the move over to WWE after a successful career inside the Octagon. The former champion made his WWE debut as part of SmackDown's debut on the FOX network and has since been announced as part of the Crown Jewel pay-per-view on October 31st.

Velasquez will fight Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship as part of the show in Saudi Arabia and it was recently revealed that he had signed a multi-year deal with WWE and has retired from UFC. Velasquez recently released a statement on Social Media where he announced his arrival, but there is something interesting about the words he chose to use.

Universal Championship?

The former World Champion has made the switch over to wrestling and is expected to be a heavy hitter in WWE for years to come, which is why he released the following statement on his Twitter page.

“To the UFC, my family, friends, and all the fans, thank you for the past 11 years. Thank you to all my coaches, teammates and agents. I am so blessed to have been able to have a career doing something I absolutely love. I knew from the time I was a junior in college I wanted to be a fighter and after graduating from college, I set off on my journey of becoming a fighter with the goal of being UFC Heavyweight champion. There are few people in this world that can say that they have achieved what I have, and I am forever grateful for the opportunities and position I held being a part of the UFC. With my official retirement from the UFC, it’s time for the next chapter.

A year ago, when I went to my first WWE show, I fell back in love with a sport that I had watched and participated in since I was a child. From that moment, I have been doing a crash course on all things that relate to pro wrestling. I’ve been training at different gyms, going to shows and watching more matches then I would like to admit, but I can honestly say I eat, sleep and breath wrestling now. The contract is signed and I’m on my way to my next goal which is Universal Champion.

WWE Universe, thank you for welcoming me with open arms.”

It's interesting to note that Velasquez is fighting Lesnar for the WWE Championship since it's Seth Rollins who currently holds the Universal Championship. Was this a botch on Velasquez's behalf, or could he be teasing his next big feud?

Do you think Velasquez could go after the Universal Champion following his feud with Lesnar? Have your say in the comments section below...