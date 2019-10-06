WWE News: Cain Velasquez reveals CM Punk's advice to him before SmackDown debut

Velasquez, Punk, and Lesnar

Last night, former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez made his WWE debut on SmackDown Live. Soon after, Velasquez gave a quick interview to ESPN and revealed what CM Punk said to him in regards to making a move to Pro Wrestling.

Velasquez makes his WWE debut

Last night was a historic one for WWE and SmackDown Live. The Blue Brand made its big debut on FOX, around 20 years after it originally debuted during the Attitude Era, WWE went out of its way to make sure that this would be a memorable affair, and kicked off the show with a segment involving The Rock and Becky Lynch. The main event of the night saw Cain Velasquez making his debut in WWE, and attacking Brock Lesnar, who had won the WWE title mere seconds ago.

Velasquez reveals Punk's advice

Longtime fans of Velasquez must be aware of the fact that he has beaten Brock Lesnar in a UFC fight around 9 years ago. After the show, he gave an interview to ESPN, and discussed his debut. Velasquez also talked about the advice he got from former WWE Champion CM Punk.

He said, you know, as far as me getting into it, he said to be a team player, we're all working together as a company. Come to the end of the day... you know, it's business as well. So you have to be okay with what you have and what you are being compensated for, in order to go out and perform. And what i'm doing now is... I'm having fun with it, I'm having a blast. It's cool for me to be like, reborn into a new fan again.

You can check out Velasquez's comments at the 8:18 mark in the video below:

