WWE News: Matt Riddle accuses Goldberg of lying

Abhilash Mendhe
06 Oct 2019, 09:33 IST

Riddle and Goldberg

It seems like WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle isn't done with Goldberg. The King of Bros recently posted a tweet in response to Goldberg's claims of not knowing who Riddle is. Riddle responded to the video and accused Goldberg of lying at all times.

Riddle targets Goldberg on social media

Goldberg vs Matt Riddle is one of the most interesting social media feuds we have witnessed this year. It all began when Goldberg was announced for Super ShowDown, in a dream match against The Undertaker. Riddle revealed that Goldberg had blocked him on Twitter, and followed it up with several shots at the WWE Hall of Famer on social media. Riddle even went as far as calling Goldberg "the worst wrestler in the business".

According to a report, WWE officials didn't have a problem with Riddle targeting Goldberg. In fact, they were happy with his social media antics. At SummerSlam 2019, Riddle was a part of WWE Watch Along, where he stated that he had a confrontation with Goldberg in a backstage area.

I'm walking by, and I see his locker room. I'm trying to get a peek, and I'm looking, I'm looking. All of a sudden [hand smacks shoulder], big shoulder, 300 pounds at least. I look up; it's Bill Goldberg. He goes, 'we got some talking to do.' 'We can talk anytime.' 'Yeah?' 'Yeah. Alright, bro, we can talk anytime.' He's like, 'I'm not your bro.' I'm like, 'Alright bro, take it easy, whatever.'

Goldberg doesn't know who Riddle is

Recently, Sky Sports WWE posted a clip from their interview with Goldberg on their official Twitter handle. When asked about Riddle, Goldberg responded by saying that he doesn't know who he is. Riddle wasn't too thrilled with this answer, and replied to the video. Here's Riddle's tweet:

Why you always lying bro? https://t.co/zwc67vqxrO — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) October 5, 2019

