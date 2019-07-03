WWE News: Cancelled UK WWE RAW taping rescheduled

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 291 // 03 Jul 2019, 21:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This is a shock!

What's the story?

After WWE cancelled their WWE RAW taping for Glasgow yesterday, the rescheduled date has now been confirmed.

RAW will be pre-recorded on the same evening as SmackDown Live as blue brand ticket-holders will be treated to a double TV taping on Friday November 8th in Manchester.

Ticketholders were emailed the details a few minutes ago.

In case you didn't know...

WWE comes to the United Kingdom twice each year, in April and November, and the tour usually splits off into two separate tours within each - Raw and SmackDown Live.

The upcoming tour in November had already seen four cancellations prior to yesterday - November 5th in Nottingham, 6th in Birmingham, 8th in London and 9th in Minehead - with the Glasgow show being converted to a standard house show rather than a RAW taping.

The apparent reason for the changes is due to the Saudi Arabia November show being rescheduled.

The heart of the matter

Yesterday, Glasgow's SSE Hydro sent RAW ticket holders an email to inform them that the show will no longer be televised, but would have the same WWE Superstars as advertised.

Fans were clearly disappointed, but Glasgow's loss is Manchester's gain with Ticketmaster informing fans today that SmackDown Live is now a double header, with a RAW taping in the same building on the same evening.

Ticketmaster today emailed this to SmackDown Live attendees

Advertisement

What's next?

The great news for SmackDown Live attendees is they get more bang for their buck with two tapings. While the news is disappointing for Scottish WWE Universe members who were looking forward to the first Glasgow taping in two years since the first ever Scottish RAW, WWE have confirmed that refunds are available from ticket outlets.

Are you excited for the UK RAW and SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.