WWE News: Candice LeRae thinks intergender matches will make a return to WWE in the near future

Candice LeRae shared her thoughts on why WWE hasn't promoted an intergender match in almost a decade

Candice LeRae is hopeful that WWE's PG banner will soon be lifted

What's the story?

There hasn't been an intergender match ion WWE TV in almost a decade because WWE is afraid that it might be seen as the company promoting domestic violence, despite this it seems that Mae Young Classic Competitor Candice LeRae thinks that the company will change their mind and bring back the popular match type in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

Candice LeRae is the wife of current NXT star Johnny Gargano and she has made a living out of appearing in intergender matches on the Independent Circuit whilst teaming with Joey Ryan. Candice is one of the best intergender wrestlers in the world but if she was to sign for WWE, it seems that she wouldn't be able to continue this tradition.

Intergender matches were common in the WWE back in the early 2000s and one of the last matches that saw the odds stacked against a female in this way was back when Maria was forced to face Umaga in 2006. Of course, not all intergender matches were one-sided affairs as Trish Stratus and Lita proved when they faced off against Chris Jericho and Christian back at Armageddon in 2003.

The heart of the matter

Candice LeRae was recently a guest on Ring Rust Radio where amongst other things, she shared her thoughts on whether or not WWE would ever allow intergender matches to happen on their show again.

First, she explains that she completely understands the issues surrounding intergender matches and why a company like the WWE might shy away from them,

I do understand why WWE being a family-friendly company might shy away from it because there’s that grey area where people are thinking it promotes domestic abuse and this and that. While I understand that, I’ve had a lot of women come up to me like shaking and practically in tears and some men that will come up and say that my intergender wrestling has been very empowering for them in their lives.

She goes on to add that intergender matches are becoming more acceptable in the world of pro-wrestling and that hopefully, the WWE will relax its rules on it too,

"If I want to compete with men and wrestle against men and I’m okay with that, then I know what I’m getting myself into. I think it’s slowly but surely becoming more and more accepted by just people in general and society in general. We are in a time of women empowerment so I have faith, someday.”

What's next?

Candice hasn't signed a contract with WWE following her appearance as part of the Mae Young Classic back in the summer, but given her experience in the world of wrestling and the fact that she would be an incredible addition to the company, WWE has to be considering signing her as a full-time star in the near future.

As far as Intergender wrestling goes, there were rumours last year that WWE was hoping to have Becky Lynch face off in a match against James Ellsworth, it would be interesting to see if the company decided to waive their family-friendly policy to allow this to happen.

Authors take

Candice LeRae has proven time a number of times that she would be an incredible addition to the WWE roster. Her intergender experience could be the thing that WWE's Women's Division is missing. What better way to further this Women's Revolution than to allow the females to take the fight to he males as well? It could be interesting to see the results.

Send us your news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com