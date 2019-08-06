WWE News: Car tries to crush Roman Reigns in the parking lot on RAW

Roman Reigns

What's the story?

Roman Reigns is not having the best time at the moment. Not only is he in an apparent feud with one of the most dangerous men in wrestling, Samoa Joe, but there also appears to be a mysterious person who seems to be intent on attacking him -- either that or all machines hate Roman.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns was in the parking lot, facing down an irate Samoa Joe who was intent on clearing his name. His name was indeed cleared, but inadvertently, as a car suddenly drove up and hit the car that Roman Reigns was outside of, almost running him over.

In case you didn't know...

Last week on WWE SmackDown Live, Roman Reigns was walking to the interview area backstage where Kayla Braxton was waiting for him. Unfortunately, suddenly it felt like everything turned to chaos, as the scaffolding, lighting rig, and boxes all collapsed on and around Roman Reigns.

Over the week, there were updates, saying that it was due to the error of a forklift driver, although the identity of the driver was unknown.

Samoa Joe was accused of being the one to have committed the act, to which he reacted aggressively and was fined as a result. [Read all about it here]

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns was in the parking lot as he was confronted by Samoa Joe. Unfortunately for him, this did not end well.

Samoa Joe's name was cleared as a car drove up and hit the car that Reigns was standing outside. Reigns dove into the car in time and was not injured, although he was definitely shaken up.

The car raced away and the identity of the attacker remains unknown. Samoa Joe, medics, and Triple H helped Roman Reigns out of the car, with Joe surprisingly appearing concerned and helping Reigns.

What's next?

At this moment, nothing appears to be sure. The identity of Roman Reigns' attacker seems to be a mystery at the moment and it could be anyone at all.

Whether Roman Reigns will be in action at SummerSlam remains to be seen.

Whether Roman Reigns will be in action at SummerSlam remains to be seen.