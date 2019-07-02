WWE News: Carmella calls out Alexa Bliss on Twitter

Carmella and R-Truth

What's the story?

This week's episode of WWE RAW will see Nikki Cross appear on a 'Moment of Bliss' segment. Cross recently helped Alexa Bliss get another attempt at the WWE Women's SmackDown Championship at WWE Extreme Rules by defeating Bayley on SmackDown Live last week.

This segment would most probably be an appreciation of Cross by Bliss. However, a certain member of the WWE roster, Carmella, did not take too kindly to the idea of Alexa Bliss getting a WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match for the work that Nikki Cross did. She called out Alexa Bliss on Twitter after the announcement of the 'Moment of Bliss' segment went up.

In case you didn't know...

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have been inseparable of late, with both women working together. They have suddenly become friends -- or so it seems. Alexa Bliss is known for being quite manipulative when it comes to using other women to benefit her.

She has done the same thing before with both Mickey James and Nia Jax and cast them aside once they could no longer help her. As a result, there have been several WWE women telling Nikki Cross to be careful when it comes to Bliss, only to have her take offence and not believe them.

The heart of the matter

The latest WWE Women's Superstar speaking up for Nikki Cross is none other than Carmella. She talked about how Cross was good on SmackDown and therefore perhaps should be the one to get the match against Bayley at Extreme Rules, while Bliss sips her coffee.

She was so good on #SDLive maybe @NikkiCrossWWE should have a match at #ExtremeRules instead of you?!? And you can just sit there with your pigtails, sip your coffee and let everyone else do the hard work for you. 🤷🏼‍♀️😉 https://t.co/C1ZVOf34wg — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) July 1, 2019

She added a shot at Bliss, calling her out for letting 'everyone else do the hard work for you'.

What's next?

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, during Moment of Bliss, we might see Carmella interfere if this Tweet is anything to judge by. However, will Nikki Cross listen to what she has to say?

What do you think of Nikki Cross getting a SmackDown Women's Championship Match? Sound off in the comments below.