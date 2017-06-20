WWE News: Carmella reacts to Big Cass turning heel

As seen on Twitter, Miss Money in the Bank Carmella has commented on Big Cass’ heel turn last night on Raw. Carmella, who won the MITB briefcase on Sunday, used to manage Enzo & Cass when the three were all a part of the developmental system down in NXT.

Big Cass and Carmella have been in a long-term relationship for quite some time now, with their relationship on screen going back even further. When Enzo & Cass were promoted to the main roster, Carmella was kept down in NXT. However, this latest development will have many people questioning whether or not the two will be partnered up on either Raw or SmackDown Live at some point in the near future.

As you can see in the following tweet, Carmella was a big fan of Cass finally turning on Enzo Amore. Of course, this is likely being done to fit in with her heel persona, but fans will always speculate as to whether or not these are her actual feelings towards Enzo. There’s a chance that we may see the Princess of Staten Island comment on this issue tonight on SmackDown Live.

As seems to be the case with Goldust and R-Truth, there’s every chance that this is leading to an eventual match between Big Cass and Enzo at the next pay per view. Given Big Show’s involvement, however, it seems like a Show vs. Cass feud could eventually become one of the last big rivalries for The World’s Largest Athlete before he retires.

It’s great to see Carmella voicing her opinion on these kinds of things, but we’re hesitant when it comes to the actual heel turn from Cass. It’s certainly exciting, and we’re looking forward to seeing where it goes, but given the lack of depth in the tag team division on Raw, we need to see a few more tag teams pop up to replace them.

