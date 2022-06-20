WWE: 5 current/former on-screen pairs who are real life couples

With the schedules WWE Superstars face, it is prevalent for them to date other people from within the industry, someone who faces the same grueling schedule as them. With WWE wrestlers on the road for almost 300 days a year, it can often be hard for them to find time for home. It’s a tough life.

We’ve often seen wrestlers paired on-screen get together off-screen with the time they spend together on the road acting as a catalyst for their relationship. Or sometimes we have wrestlers who are together in real life first and are paired in storylines later. Here are five on-screen WWE couples who are together in real life and have also been together in storylines.

#5 Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC



WWE’s best dressed couple? Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins backstageWWE’s best dressed couple? Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins backstage 🔥WWE’s best dressed couple? https://t.co/bKdfFK3S8b

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have had amazingly different journeys to the top of WWE. Seth Rollins was the inaugural NXT Champion, also holding titles in FCW, WWE's former developmental territory. Making his main roster debut as part of The Shield, Rollins won the Tag Team Championships before imploding the group and having a successful run as a mega heel, cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase in the main event of WrestleMania 31 to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Lynch, on the other hand, had no championship success in NXT, and her first championship run as SmackDown Women's Champion was lackluster to say the least. However, a heel turn at SummerSlam 2018 led to The Irish Lasskicker turning into The Man, a gimmick that took Lynch to new heights. By the end of WrestleMania 35, both Becky Lynch and her then-boyfriend Seth Rollins were champions.

WWE decided to use this real-life relationship in their programming, pairing the then-RAW Women's Champion with the then-Universal Champion up to face the duo of Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. Here's what Becky Lynch had to say about the on-screen pairing:

"Honestly, I was very apprehensive. What I didn't want was everybody talking about the relationship. What I wanted was two bad asses, two people at the top of their game fighting side-by-side. Not for the world to be reminded every five minutes that this is Becky Lynch's boyfriend or that's Seth Rollins' girlfriend. Which, of course, they didn't do. They were the masters of subtlety.

The rivalry concluded in a 'Winner Take All' Extreme Rules Mixed Tag Team Match at 2019's Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

#4 The Miz and Maryse

Miz and Maryse joined WWE around the same time in 2005-06 with Miz debuting on SmackDown and Maryse competing in Divas Search. The pair dated for many years before finally tying the knot in 2014 with fellow superstars such as Dolph Ziggler and Zack Ryder (now known as Matt Cardona) in attendance.

Maryse returned on the WrestleMania 32 fallout edition of RAW, helping her husband win the Intercontinental Championship. Since then, Maryse has had multiple spells, majority of which saw her being involved in couple angles.

#3 Tyson Kidd and Natalya

Tyson Kidd and Natalya’s story sounds like a movie. Kidd first befriended members of the Hart family when he was 10, and met Natalya when they were 12 years old. Kidd and Natalya have been together for 15 years now, having dated since 2001 and tying the knot in 2013 and even making their debut together with David Hart Smith as part of The Hart Dynasty. Kidd and Natalya’s wedding also featured in season 1 of Total Divas.

#2 Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella got close to each other when the Bellas and Bryan were paired together as part of a storyline and have been inseparable ever since. After three years of dating, they got married in April 2014, five days after Bryan won the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania XXX.

On February 8, 2016 Daniel Bryan announced his retirement from the ring due to injuries and Brie announced her retirement a few weeks later in order to start a family with Bryan. The American Dragon has since then returned from retirement, won the WWE Championship, main-evented WrestleMania and is now tearing it up in AEW. Brie, on the other hand, was inducted into the Hall of Fame (Class of 2020-21) as one-half of the Bella Twins.

Their marriage had also been one of the focal points of both Total Divas and Total Bellas. Bryan and Brie started off as an on-screen pairing but it has blossomed into so much more for them.

#1 WWE COO Triple H and WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon married (in kayfabe) in 1999 and as leaders of the McMahon-Helmsley Era, they terrorized the babyfaces of the locker room and looked like the perfect on-screen pairing. ‘The Game’ and Stephanie became two of the top heels in the company during their run together, but what some fans didn’t know, the duo had begun dating behind the scenes.

The couple married for real in 2003 and have since then had three children together. Triple H formally retired earlier this year due to a heart condition, leaving his boots in the ring at WrestleMania 38. Meanwhile, Stephanie is currently the interim Chairwoman and CEO of the promotion.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far