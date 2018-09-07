Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Carmella reveals who her dream opponent for Evolution would be 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
960   //    07 Sep 2018, 03:05 IST

Carmella wants to fight Trish Stratus at Evolution
What's the story?

Carmella is a former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion but heading into Evolution, she doesn't have a feud which means that her opponent for the historic show is still yet to be announced.

In case you didn't know...

Carmella lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte at SummerSlam as part of their triple threat match which also included Becky Lynch. Carmella has since been unable to regain the title from The Queen and has been pushed into a new storyline with R-Truth instead.

Charlotte and Becky Lynch have since created a storyline between them which will lead to a Women's Championship match at Hell in a Cell as well as another match in Australia on October 6 which is why Carmella has been pushed out of the Women's Championship picture.

The heart of the matter

Carmella recently spoke to The Examiner ahead of next month's Evolution event and revealed that her dream opponent would be WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

"Unfortunately, Alexa Bliss is wrestling my dream opponent — Trish Stratus,” said Carmella via PWMania. “Trish Stratus would be amazing, but honestly, I am just so happy to be part of this monumental event. I am having the time of my life and it’s a perfect time to be a woman in the WWE. We are making history left and right.”

Sadly, Carmella won't get her wish as she noted that Alexa Bliss will be facing Trish Stratus on October 28, but Carmella should still be given a match and it could be against another one of the company's legends.

What's next?

Evolution takes place from the Nassau Coliseum in New York on October 28, and so far only Mickie James vs Lita, and Trish Stratus vs Alexa Bliss have been officially announced.

Do you think Carmella would have been a better opponent than Alexa Bliss? Have your say in the comments.

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
