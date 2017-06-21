WWE News: Carmella stripped off the Money in the Bank briefcase

A second women's Money in the Bank match will be contested next week on Smackdown LIVE.

by Prityush Haldar News 21 Jun 2017, 07:45 IST

Daniel Bryan assembled the women of Smackdown LIVE to announce his decision

WWE Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan had some shocking news for the Princess of Staten Island. After listening to all the competitors of the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank match, Bryan decided to strip Carmella off the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Daniel called out all the participants to the ring for his announcement. When James Ellsworth started talking about his daughter, Bryan threatened to punch his face and fire him. Bryan then spoke to Carmella saying that she would be the first person to have to relinquish the Money in The Bank briefcase.

Bryan then announced that there would be a rematch of the Women’s Money in The Bank encounter. He mentioned that Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, and Tamina would be competing for the Money in The Bank briefcase next week in San Diego, CA.

After the announcement, Daniel snatched the briefcase and made his way out of the ring. The situation descended into chaos as the women in the ring started an all-out brawl. In the end, Charlotte got her revenge on Carmella by hitting her with a Natural Selection. Becky then caught Carmella in the Disarmer as the segment came to an end.

