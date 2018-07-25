WWE News: Carmella vs Becky Lynch official for SummerSlam

SummerSlam will be held on August 19, 2018, at Barclays Center

What's the story?

SummerSlam is one of the most important PPVs for the WWE, and this year's SummerSlam is shaping up to be an interesting one with Brock Lesnar set to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe facing off for the WWE Championship, while Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey will battle it out for the RAW Women's Championship.

This week on SmackDown Live, another match was added to SummerSlam as it was announced that Carmella and Becky Lynch will face each other for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In case you didn't know...

Since defeating Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Championship in April, Carmella has defended her title against Charlotte and Asuka and come out victorious.

The last time Asuka and Carmella faced off was at Extreme Rules, where James Ellsworth was placed in a shark cage above the ring and distracted Asuka to help Carmella retain the title.

The heart of the matter

On SmackDown, Becky Lynch and Carmella faced off in a singles match, where a victory for Carmella would mean she would get a chance to face Carmella for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

Becky made Carmella submit after putting her in the Dis-arm-her submission move and booked her match at SummerSlam.

Prior to the start of the match, Carmella was unhappy that SmackDown Live GM, Paige, had fired James Ellsworth - who had helped Carmella to victory a few times - after he had interfered in a segment featuring Paige and WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Becky Lynch has won the SmackDown Women's Championship only once, the inaugural one back in 2016.

What's next?

Seven matches have already been confirmed for SummerSlam, which will be held on August 19, 2018 in New York's Barclays Center.

