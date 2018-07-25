WWE News: James Ellsworth fired on SmackDown Live

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.32K // 25 Jul 2018, 11:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Paige

What's the story?

James Ellsworth's rise in the WWE in his first run was pretty remarkable. Hired as a jobber in 2016, Ellsworth was involved in the feud between AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose, and then later helped Carmella win the first Women's Money in the Bank competition.

Ellsworth made a return to the WWE last month, once again trying to help Carmella win at any cost.

This week on SmackDown Live, the GM, Paige, fired Ellsworth after he interrupted the AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe contract signing for a match in SummerSlam.

In case you didn't know...

Before his recent return to the WWE, Ellsworth wrestled in the indie circuit, winning the Santino Cobra Cup. He also faced NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis for his title, but lost.

He also created his own title, World Intergender Championship, which he defended against Joey Ryan and won.

The heart of the matter

On this week's SmackDown Live, Ellsworth interfered a segment featuring Paige and WWE Champion AJ Styles in the ring, where the duo were to sign a contract to fix the match between Styles and Samoa Joe at SummerSlam.

Before Joe could make an appearance, Ellsworth interfered and demanded a shot at Styles' title and said that he had defeated Styles three times previously.

He then angered the SmackDown Live GM by calling her "pale as a ghost" and told her that "she's the joke". Paige then fired Ellsworth and literally kicked him out of the door after being escorted by security.

Ellsworth reacted after the show and told Paige that she had made the biggest mistake in SmackDown history.

There’s been #988 episodes of Smackdown and... @RealPaigeWWE just made the biggest mistake in #SDLive history!



I should be in the main event at #SummerSlam against @AJStylesOrg #WWEUniverse start using the hashtag #RehireEllsowrth NOW!!



Be heard!!! — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 25, 2018

While this was happening, Styles was attacked by Joe from behind and the WWE Champion was put in a Coquina Clutch

What's next?

SummerSlam will be held on 19 August, 2018 at the Barclays Center in New York