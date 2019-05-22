WWE News: Cathy Kelley hatches an elaborate plan to take R-Truth's 24/7 Championship

Could Cathy Kelley be about to win the 24/7 Championship?

What's the story?

One of the hottest storylines in WWE right now has to be that of the 24/7 Championship, and it looks like everyone wants in on the action, from King Maxel to Cathy Kelley!

Well, the WWE interviewer and correspondent seems to be hatching an elaborate plan to win the w4/7 Championship from current champion R-Truth - and people are seeing right through it!

In case you didn't know...

The 24/7 Championship was announced this week, and has opened up a whole new world of possibilities for WWE, with the only requirement to win the title being that a WWE referee administers the three-count while the current champion is pinned.

Three different Superstars won the title on RAW with Titus O'Neil first holding the belt before losing it to Robert Roode. Roode tried to escape with the title though, only to be pinned in the car park by R-Truth. Truth somehow kept hold of the belt throughout SmackDown last night, though.

The heart of the matter

WWE's Cathy Kelley is probably one of the most visible non-wrestling performers in the company, being essentially the queen of their social media, as well as a backstage interviewer and correspondent for RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-views - but it seems like Ms Kelley may be looking to transcend her role into a more physical one...

Kelley seemed to innocently tweet to referee Danilo Anfibio yesterday that she missed him, but just coincidentally after the emergence of the 24/7 Championship...

hey @WWE_Ref123 miss you! let’s hang soon!! 🤗 — Queen Cathy (@catherinekelley) May 21, 2019

Well, some fans saw right through it, calling out Cathy and telling her to go after the title - and it seems like it's all part of a bigger plan, with Kelley befriending Anfibio and Jason Ayers over the past day. It looks like Cathy plans on getting a referee or two onside before making her move and taking her shot!

One man, though, who did see through the plan was Drake Maverick!

False acts of kindness to sway our referees. Don’t be fooled by anybody.#Maverick247 https://t.co/ZWdziWTRgi — My Shoot Name Brand (@WWEMaverick) May 22, 2019

What's next?

Well, we really do not know what the future holds for the WWE 24/7 Championship. Literally anything could happen. All eyes on social media to see if Cathy Kelley, or anyone else, tries to pin R-Truth for the title.

Would you like to see Cathy Kelley win the 24/7 Championship? Let us know in the comments.