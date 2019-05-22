×
WWE News: WWE Superstar's son targets R-Truth's 24/7 Championship

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.23K   //    22 May 2019, 02:56 IST

How long will R-Truth hold the 24/7 Championship?
How long will R-Truth hold the 24/7 Championship?

What's the story?

Last night's RAW saw the inauguration of the first ever WWE 24/7 Champion. And the second. And the third. And it looks like we may be about to see the youngest champion in WWE history crowned, too, with Matt Hardy's son Maxel setting his sights on R-Truth's new gold!

In case you didn't know...

The 24/7 Championship has opened up a whole new world of possibilites for WWE, with the only requirement to win the title being that a WWE referee administers the three-count while the current champion is pinned.

Three different Superstars won the title last night, and it doesn't look like slowing down.

Titus O'Neil first held the belt before losing it to Robert Roode. Roode tried to escape with the title though, only to be pinned in the car park by R-Truth!

The heart of the matter

Well, King Maxel has already wrestled a match while his dad, Matt Hardy, was in Impact Wrestling, and he's already appeared in a WWE ring after being taunted by another WWE Superstar, but it looks like we may be about to see Maxel get some gold!

His dad already tried to cunningly hunt down current champion R-Truth earlier, but it seems like Maxel has a better plan, courtesy of Drake Maverick...

Could we about to see the youngest WWE Champion in history crowned? Well, Maxel is clearly a natural in the ring, so you never know...

What's next?

Well, we really do not know what the future holds for the WWE 24/7 Championship. Literally anything could happen. One thing is for sure, this title could make WWE must-see again with its unpredictability!

Are you enjoying the new 24/7 Championship? Let us know in the comments.

Tags:
WWE Raw R-Truth Matt Hardy
