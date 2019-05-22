WWE Rumors: WWE veteran could win the 24/7 Championship before SmackDown Live

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 254 // 22 May 2019, 01:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

R Truth is the current WWE 24/7 Champion - or European Champion to him

What's the story?

Last night's RAW was geared up to be incredibly exciting when WWE announced during Money In The Bank that Mick Foley would reveal a new WWE Championship.

Well, it happened, and the 24/7 Championship may already be one of the best things in WWE right now - particularly in the age of social media where Superstars can constantly tell stories, and the first day of the title has been eventful, to say the least.

In case you didn't know...

The 24/7 Championship is reminiscent of the WWE Hardcore Championship from the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era - but modernized for the PG product and maybe with more potential than ever in a world of social media.

Three different Superstars won the title last night, and it doesn't look like slowing down.

After Foley called for the bell to be rung, he laid the title in the middle of the ring - causing a frenzy amongst the Superstars in the back. Titus eventually managed to reach the belt first and become champion before losing it to Robert Roode. Roode tried to escape with the title, though, only to be pinned in the car park by R-Truth!

Needless to say, R-Truth has been his usual hilarious self since winning the 24/7... I mean, European Championship.

The heart of the matter

WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth is living a charmed life right now. On his social media channels today, the current champion has been cutting incredible promos all day while on the run and trying to keep his title - but several Superstars have gone to extreme measures to try find him. Not least of all, Matt Hardy.

Text me what hotel you staying at tonight, dawg. https://t.co/tTwX2cwAxy — Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 21, 2019

Advertisement

Heath Slater waded in too.

I know where you live!!!!!!! https://t.co/VKtEF7rci9 — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) May 21, 2019

Drake Maverick has even resorted to handing out "wanted" flyers!

What's next?

The hilarious R-Truth has responded, by claiming the "European Championship" as his own, and confirming he'll be bringing it to SmackDown tonight!

Are you enjoying the new 24/7 Championship? Let us know in the comments.