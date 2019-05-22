×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: WWE veteran could win the 24/7 Championship before SmackDown Live

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
News
254   //    22 May 2019, 01:08 IST

R Truth is the current WWE 24/7 Champion - or European Champion to him
R Truth is the current WWE 24/7 Champion - or European Champion to him

What's the story?

Last night's RAW was geared up to be incredibly exciting when WWE announced during Money In The Bank that Mick Foley would reveal a new WWE Championship.

Well, it happened, and the 24/7 Championship may already be one of the best things in WWE right now - particularly in the age of social media where Superstars can constantly tell stories, and the first day of the title has been eventful, to say the least.

In case you didn't know...

The 24/7 Championship is reminiscent of the WWE Hardcore Championship from the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era - but modernized for the PG product and maybe with more potential than ever in a world of social media.

Three different Superstars won the title last night, and it doesn't look like slowing down.

After Foley called for the bell to be rung, he laid the title in the middle of the ring - causing a frenzy amongst the Superstars in the back. Titus eventually managed to reach the belt first and become champion before losing it to Robert Roode. Roode tried to escape with the title, though, only to be pinned in the car park by R-Truth!

Needless to say, R-Truth has been his usual hilarious self since winning the 24/7... I mean, European Championship.

The heart of the matter

WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth is living a charmed life right now. On his social media channels today, the current champion has been cutting incredible promos all day while on the run and trying to keep his title - but several Superstars have gone to extreme measures to try find him. Not least of all, Matt Hardy.

Advertisement

Heath Slater waded in too.

Drake Maverick has even resorted to handing out "wanted" flyers!


What's next?

The hilarious R-Truth has responded, by claiming the "European Championship" as his own, and confirming he'll be bringing it to SmackDown tonight!

Are you enjoying the new 24/7 Championship? Let us know in the comments.

Tags:
R-Truth Matt Hardy
Advertisement
3 Shockers WWE could be planning on the final Smackdown Live before WrestleMania 35 ( 2 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Tag Teams who could win the vacant SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 4 reasons why Vince McMahon could hand the SmackDown Women's Title to Charlotte
RELATED STORY
3 Biggest things WWE secretly told us on SmackDown Live this week ( 14 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who Vince McMahon believes in and 3 who he could give up on
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE could allow women to fight for 24/7 Championship 
RELATED STORY
SmackDown Live : Best and worst before WWE Fastlane 2019- Samoa Joe shines
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Brock Lesnar could cash his Money In The Bank contract for Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises that could happen on the SmackDown Live before WWE Elimination Chamber 2019
RELATED STORY
Wrestlemania 35: 3 possible gimmick matches for Smackdown Live tag team championships
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us