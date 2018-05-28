WWE News: King Maxel makes an appearance at a WWE Live event

Both Matt Hardy and King Maxel himself took to social media immediately after the interaction to hint at what the future may hold.

Gary Cassidy ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 11:29 IST 1.64K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

King Maxel finally set foot in a WWE ring

What’s the story?

Last night, King Maxel stepped into a WWE ring for the first time during a WWE Live event following an interaction with The Revival.

Following the appearance, Maxel and his father, Matt Hardy, took to social media with some very interesting posts.

In case you didn’t know...

King Maxel Hardy is a very important part of the Hardy family and has made several appearances alongside his mother Reby Hardy, his father Matt Hardy, his uncle Brother Nero/Jeff Hardy and his grandfather Senor Benjamin during television segments filmed at the Hardy Compound - but in fact, Maxel holds an impressive in-ring record, despite being a toddler.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, WWE rumors and all other wrestling news.

During his time in Impact Wrestling, Maxel had a 100% win-loss record when he pinned Rockstar Spud, now known as 205 Live General Manager Drave Maverick, in a No Disqualification Match, as you can see below.

The heart of the matter

When WWE rolled through Hampton last night, The Revival picked out a kid in the front row to exchange some words with during their match with RAW Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt.

Well, that "kid" was actually King Maxel - who then took to the ring armed with a Matt Hardy action figure to celebrate with his father and Hardy's tag team partner Bray Wyatt in a clip which you can see below.

Soon after, Matt Hardy took to Twitter in his typical Woken fashion...

YEEAAAASSSSSSSS... Their ESSENCES are now LINKED. https://t.co/QaAqW3B0wv — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 28, 2018

And tweeting a photo soon after of the "House of Hardy" featuring himself, Wyatt, King Maxel and his wife, Maxel's mother, Reby Hardy - or Queen Rebecca.

What’s next?

Well, it may not be too long until we see King Maxel again, "Baby Hardy" took to Twitter...himself, ahem, to speak about his first appearance in a WWE ring.

Tonight.



And no, this will not be the last time you see #KingMaxel in a @WWE ring.



pic.twitter.com/50Hhxg8CnY — KING MAXEL (@BABYHARDYBRAND) May 28, 2018

Author’s take

Well, this was a really cool moment - and you'd have to wonder when we'll see King Maxel next.

With Nicholas becoming WWE's youngest ever champion when he won the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania, maybe King Maxel will be the one to dethrone him of the record.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com