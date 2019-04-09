WWE News: Cesaro destroys ANOTHER beach ball as Raw crowd riots after main event swerve

The Raw main event did not please the live crowd

What's the story?

The crowd for the post-WrestleMania Monday Night Raw thought they were getting an epic title unification match between WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Universal Champion Seth Rollins in the main event. Unfortunately, The Bar had other ideas and ruined the match, causing the crowd to riot and the dreaded beach balls to come into play.

In case you didn't know...

Cesaro was infamously caught on camera interrupting a wrestling match during WWE's SummerSlam PPV to catch a beach ball that was being thrown in the crowd and destroy it. He later said he did so because it's the ultimate disrespect to the performers in the ring

Earlier on during the Raw after WrestleMania, Kofi Kingston with The New Day interrupted Seth Rollins' promo and the brand new WWE Champion challenged Rollins to do what the women did the night before and compete for both titles in a Winner Takes All Match, Seth Rollins naturally accepted.

The heart of the matter

The match would go on to main event the show, but it wouldn't finish as Sheamus and Cesaro would appear and attack Kofi Kingston. This then lead to the unification match being canceled and a tag-match being put in its place. This did not go down well with the Raw crowd who started chanting 'bulls***', 'AEW' and 'Beachball'.

It wasn't long until someone obliged and pulled out a beach ball that eventually made its way into Cesaro's hands who destroyed it in a repeat of the SummerSlam incident.

What's next?

Whether you believe the crowd reaction and chants were justified following the swerve booking decision WWE made, or that they were wrong to turn on the match and the two champions they'd cheered for the night before, there is no place for beach balls in professional wrestling.

Do you think the crowd were right to react the way they did? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

