WWE News: Chad Gable comments on being Shelton Benjamin's tag team partner

How does Chad Gable feel about the prospect of teaming up with the Gold Standard?

by Harald Math News 24 Aug 2017, 14:09 IST

Gable and Benjamin will make their tag team debut next week on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Following the reveal of his new tag team partner this past Tuesday on SmackDown Live, Chad Gable has taken to social media to make his feelings clear about teaming with former WWE Tag Team Champion, Shelton Benjamin.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since his former partner Jason Jordan was revealed as Kurt Angle's illegitimate son, Chad Gable has been in limbo. The former Olympian has put in a number of impressive singles performances, but these showings haven't brought any success.

This past Tuesday night, SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan revealed that he allowed Jason Jordan to move to RAW in exchange for help signing an old friend of Kurt Angle.

That old friend turned out to be none other than former Team Angle member Shelton Benjamin, who Bryan revealed would be Gable's brand new tag team partner.

The heart of the matter

Chad Gable was instantly enthusiastic at the prospect of teaming with Shelton, telling the former WWE Intercontinental and United States Champion that he had been a big fan throughout the Gold Standard's career.

Gable's enthusiasm has since moved over to social media, where he posted an excited tweet to express his joy at teaming with Shelton. Gable pointed out that the team brings a combination of enthusiasm and experience, which will surely make them a force to be reckoned with in the tag team division.

Enthusiasm + Experience



This is going to be sick. pic.twitter.com/R9nuUjUHLU — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) August 23, 2017

Shelton was initially less enthusiastic than Gable at the prospect of the team, but it is likely that the skills of the Olympian will bring the Gold Standard around.

What's next?

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin will make their debut as a tag team next week on SmackDown Live, although it isn't clear who their opponents will be.

It seems as though WWE are taking the same route they used to bring Gable and Jason Jordan together in NXT. That was a great success -- will this go the same way?

Author's take

Whilst I would certainly prefer to see both men used as singles competitors, the roster is so stacked right now that a tag team may be the best use of both. Gable is going to be a major star in the future, and his stock can only rise by working with the experience of one of WWE's most talented performers.

Above all else, it is great to see Shelton Benjamin back in WWE. Benjamin was a surprising release way back in 2010 -- will he make the most of his second chance?