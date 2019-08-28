WWE News: Chad Gable defeats Shelton Benjamin to qualify for the second round of the King of the Ring

Chad Gable has advanced to the next round of the KOTR

On tonight's edition of SmackDown Live, former tag team partners Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin faced off in the final round one match of the 2019 King of the Ring tournament.

After being mocked for his height by Benjamin for several weeks now, this was Gable's shot at retribution, as he was presented with the chance to pull off an upset win over his former tag team partner.

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin's tag-team

On 22nd August 2017, then-WWE SmackDown Live General Manager, Daniel Bryan announced that he had signed Shelton Benjamin to the Blue Brand and upon his return to the company, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion was paired with Chad Gable as the two men created a new tag team.

The following week on SmackDown, Gable, and Benjamin picked up their first win when they defeated The Ascension, in what was also Benjamin's first match in WWE since 2010. Following wins over The Hype Bros, Gable & Benjamin unsuccessfully challenged The Usos for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship. Following tag matches against Breezango and The New Day, the duo of Gable & Benjamin eventually parted ways with the former being drafted to Monday Night Raw.

King of the Ring: Gable vs Benjamin

The highly awaited match between Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin started off with the latter slamming Gable onto the mat for an early 2-count. With Andrade and Zelina Vega watching the match from the backstage area, Gable ignited a quick comeback and eventually countered one of Benjamin's moves for a roll-up pinfall win.

King of the Ring Second Round Matches

With the win, Gable has now advanced to the second round of the on-going King of the Ring tournament and will be facing Andrade next week on SmackDown Live. As for the other match on the Blue Brand, Elias will be facing Ali, who defeated Buddy Murphy on tonight's show.