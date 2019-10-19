WWE News: Chad Gable rechristens himself as Shorty G

Gable made it to the Finals of the 2019 King of the Ring.

The year of name changes for the man formerly known as Chad Gable continued after the WWE Draft. After easily dispatching of Curtis Axel, the former Olympian rechristened himself as Shorty G in a post-match interview with Kayla Braxton.

"I accept who I am. I'm Shorty Gable. Actually, let's shorten it... I'm SHORTY G!" - @WWEGable



Mean words can't bring down SHORTY G. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9ezCLLKimx — WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2019

Gable had been the butt of jokes from members of the WWE roster including Elias, Samoa Joe and most notably, King Corbin. After Corbin defeated Gable in the King of the Ring Finals, we hoped for the end of the short jokes directed at the former Tag Team Champion.

But shortly after falling in the tournament finals, Gable was starting to be referred to as Shorty Gable and the jokes from Corbin persisted. It took a few weeks but after some back-and-forth matches with King Corbin, Gable appeared to embrace the name at the beginning of October.

There were some rumors towards the end of summer that the WWE had trademarked the moniker "Shorty G" and now we know exactly why. Following his victory over Axel, Gable cut a passionate promo about being happy with who he was and with his insecurities.

THIS sequence is beautiful and it led to a victory for Shorty @WWEGable over @RealCurtisAxel on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/fWDkKnWIxL — WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2019

While he's billed at 5 feet, eight inches, there are other stars that are shorter than Gable. Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega and Akira Tozawa are all smaller than Gable but haven't suffered through the same bout of short jokes. The jabs at Gable's height are more than likely a way to get him over with the crowd. It worked during his feud with Corbin and perhaps it will lead to a bigger push going forward for Gable.

Even Hulk Hogan said that he was impressed by Gable and he even alluded to the possibility of Shorty G joining Team Hogan at Crown Jewel. Whatever the case is, the name and gimmick might seem somewhat strange, but if it gets Gable over even more and leads to title run, then it will be a success.

We are talking about a company that helped make a wrestler named the Undertaker one of the greatest of all time. One thing is certain regarding Chad Gable and his new name of Shorty G - he loves it and will run with it as far as it will take him.

