WWE News: Chad Gable to face Baron Corbin in King of the Ring finals rematch on RAW

Chad Gable and 2019 King of the Ring winner Baron Corbin

It looks like newly crowned WWE King of the Ring, Baron Corbin, isn't quite finished with Chad Gable yet. King Corbin and his tournament finals opponent will be going at it once again on Raw tomorrow night.

King of the Ring rematch

WWE's official Twitter account made the announcement earlier today.

Gable took to the social media platform himself to comment on the upcoming bout.

Love me a rematch.



I broke his throne. I broke his crown.



Tomorrow night, I break his spirit. pic.twitter.com/i7HMh2odPt — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) September 23, 2019

The current King of the Ring is yet to respond on social media.

Gable and Corbin

Chad Gable, a former NXT, RAW and SmackDown Tag Team champion, hasn't exactly had the best run as a singles Superstar since coming up to the main roster. However, the King of the Ring tournament has seen him not only get to the finals of the event but even get involved with the Shane McMahon/Kevin Owens story on SmackDown, one of the main angles of the show.

This past Tuesday, in fact, he slammed a smug, gloating Corbin through the King of the Ring throne prop to get a measure of revenge for... losing clean in a good match, I guess?

Corbin, on the other hand, has been doing some of his best work in months these past couple of weeks, not only putting on some great matches but also doing some great old-school heel work, as well.

Advertisement

He'll be a great addition to the line of smug, arrogant KOTR winners and, since R-Truth is busy with the 24/7 Championship, shouldn't have to get into any silly feuds about how regal his kingly attire looks.

We'll see where their story goes tomorrow night as Raw kicks off on the USA Network starting at 8pm E/7pm C. If you can't watch, follow along with the action right here on Sportskeeda as we'll be providing live commentary, in glorious text form, during the show.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!