WWE News: Chairs match and Two-out-of-three falls match added to SmackDown Live

Ziggler and Crews will settle the scores in a chairs match while Becky faces Mickie James in a 2 out of 3 falls match

by Prityush Haldar News 28 Feb 2017, 19:34 IST

Ziggler and Crews are set to continue their rivalry on this week's episode of SmackDown Live

What’s the story?

Dolph Ziggler and Apollo Crews will jeopardise their careers in a chair match on SmackDown LIVE, this Tuesday Night. Dolph Ziggler will look to settle scores with Apollo Crews amidst the vicious stipulation that means chair shots are legal. WWE also announced on Twitter that Becky Lynch will face Mickie James in a 2 out of 3 falls match.

In case you didn’t know...

Apollo Crews and Dolph Ziggler have some unsettled business over the past few weeks. Ziggler unleashed a vicious post-match assault on Crews and Kalisto after their match at Elimination Chamber. Ziggler hit both men with multiple chair shots before crushing Apollo’s ankle with the steel chair.

The heart of the matter

Dolph Ziggler and Apollo Crews have had their fair share of problems ever since the latter came out to save a helpless Kalisto from the vicious attacks of Ziggler. Kalisto and Apollo Crews then got one over Ziggler at Elimination Chamber, when they overcame him in a two-on-one handicap match.

Becky Lynch will have another opportunity to take on Mickie James, this time in a two-out-of-three falls match.

TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive, @BeckyLynchWWE and @MickieJames will look to settle their score in a #2OutOf3Falls Match! But that's not all... — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2017

James tried to attack Becky last week after Becky lost a chance to be crowned a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion in a match against Alexa Bliss. Alexa grabbed hold of Becky’s tights to get the victory and win the Championship. But Becky was more than ready for Mickie’s onslaught as she sent her out of the ring in decisive fashion.

What’s next?

WWE SmackDown LIVE will emanate from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN. The card will feature some high-octane clashes featuring the top stars of the blue brand and SmackDown LIVE will give Raw a run for their money once again.

Sportskeeda's take

The highlight of this week’s SmackDown LIVE episode will be the match between AJ Styles and Luke Harper that will decide the number one contender for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. The announcement of these two matches further strengthens the card and makes SmackDown a can’t miss show.

