WWE News: Champion unhappy with WWE rebooking SmackDown Live segment

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley is all set to appear on Moment of Bliss, for the second time in two weeks.

This didn't seem to sit well with The Hugger, who posted a tweet asking why the segment was being done again.

In case you didn't know...

Last month, Bayley competed in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match at the PPV of the same name. She eventually won the match, but this wasn't the end of it. That same night, Bayley came out to the rescue of WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who had just lost her SmackDown Live Women's Title to Charlotte Flair, and was being beaten down by Flair and Lacey Evans.

Bayley saved Lynch and proceeded to cash in her MITB briefcase on Flair, winning the blue brand's title in the process. Two weeks ago, Alexa Bliss became the #1 contender for Bayley's title and hosted Bayley on her show 'Moment of Bliss' that same night. For the upcoming episode of the blue brand, WWE has announced another Moment of Bliss segment featuring Bayley.

The heart of the matter

Bayley was celebrating her 30th birthday when the news broke out. The SmackDown Live Women's Champion didn't seem too thrilled with the prospect of becoming a part of Moment of Bliss again, in a matter of two weeks. She took to Twitter and expressed her disappointment on the announcement, hinting that she didn't need to hear this on her birthday.

What's next?

Alexa Bliss and Bayley will have a chat on Moment of Bliss come this Tuesday, and the two women will go toe to toe at the upcoming Stomping Grounds PPV.

