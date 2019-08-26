WWE News: Champion Vs Champion match announced for tonight's Monday Night RAW

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.41K // 26 Aug 2019, 22:03 IST

The huge match will take place tonight on Monday Night RAW.

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will be making full use of the Wild Card rule, when she makes an appearance on WWE RAW tonight to take on one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross.

The buildup

On last week's edition of SmackDown Live, Cross co-hosted 'A Moment of Bliss' with her tag-team partner Alexa Bliss, as they welcomed special guest Charlotte Flair. During the segment, the Queen made several disparaging comments about Bayley, claiming that though the Hugger currently holds the gold, it is Flair who represents the brand.

This brought out Bayley, who retorted back at Flair, accepting a match for the two at Clash of Champions, before pushing The Queen to the ground.

This clearly didn't sit right with Flair, Bliss or Cross, as the latter will battle Bayley on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW.

What we know

This isn't the first time the Scottish Superstar and the Hugger have crossed paths, as Bayley battled both Cross and Bliss at Extreme Rules earlier this year, and was able to retain her SmackDown Women's title in a handicap match.

As a SmackDown Live Superstar, Bayley will be making use of the company's Wild Card rule, which allows a certain number of Superstars from SmackDown to appear on RAW and vice versa.

What to expect

As one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Cross has proven to be a highly skilled individual in the ring, and yet, so is Bayley. The difference maker may be the numbers game, as Cross will presumably be accompanied by Bliss, who will be ready to interfere on her partner's behalf.

The Hugger will also have to keep an eye out for Charlotte Flair, who is looking to win her tenth Women's title when she faces Bayley at Clash of Champions.

Monday Night RAW will take place tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana and is available for viewing on the USA Network.

