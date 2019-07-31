WWE News: Champion vs Champion singles match confirmed for tonight's SmackDown Live

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 568 // 31 Jul 2019, 03:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A huge match has been added to SmackDown Live

What's the story?

With recent reports suggesting that WWE is apparently rewriting tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, company officials have once again taken to social media and their official website in order to confirm a monumental Champion vs Champion singles match for tonight's show.

As first noted on Twitter, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is now set for singles action against United States Champion AJ Styles.

In case you didn't know...

At the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Kofi Kingston marked another successful title defense when he defeated Samoa Joe in order to retain his title in a hard-fought win over the two-time NXT Champion.

Similarly, on the same show, former two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated Ricochet to become a three-time WWE United States Champion, as 'The Phenomenal One' ended Ricochet's title reign with the help of the newly reunited O.C.

The heart of the matter

As initially reported by us and confirmed by WWE as well, The O.C. was apparently all set for a Champion vs Champion six-man tag team match against The New Day on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live. However, with reports suggesting that WWE is seemingly rewriting tonight's SD Live show, the monumental six-man tag match is now off tonight's match card.

Instead, the WWE Universe will be treated to a historic WWE Champion vs US Champion match, as Kofi Kingston and AJ Styles get set to go one-on-one in singles competition on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live.

As further confirmed by WWE, Kingston will be accompanied by New Day members and current SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions, Big E and Xavier Woods. Whereas, Styles will be accompanied by Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows who are fresh off their Raw Tag Title win.

What's next?

Tonight's singles match between AJ Styles and Kofi Kingston will be a non-title match but regardless, it will definitely be a contest to watch out for.

Regardless of tonight's match, Kingston will be defending his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at SummerSlam, whereas, AJ Styles will be putting his US Title on the line against Ricochet at the same show, as well.