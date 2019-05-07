WWE News: Championship match announced for Money in The Bank PPV

Who will come out on top in this Mania rematch?

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe have traded victories over the course of the last couple of weeks with the Samoan Submission Machine successfully defending his title at WrestleMania 35 and Mysterio getting payback two weeks later, but the score is far from settled.

WWE announced tonight that the two will lock horns once again at Money In The Bank and the United States Championship will be on the line.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio faced off against Samoa Joe for The United States championship at WrestleMania 35 but fell victim to Joe's deadly finisher only minutes into the match and was unable to continue. The win was seen a dominant one for Joe, who was in the midst of his first main roster title reign with the company.

The two would then face off again a few more times, with Mysterio picking up a surprise victory in their last encounter on Raw last week.

With that being said, WWE has also started highlighting Mysterio's son, Dominick, which some belief is a sign that he will be working with the company in some capacity.

The heart of the matter.

Rey Mysterio was seen with his son backstage on RAW this week and the two had a short conversation about Mysterio's feud with Joe. Mysterio then said that last week's victory over Joe was special due to Dominic being there. Unfortunately for Dominic, Mysterio had to go attend to something and was left alone backstage.

This eventually brought him face to face with Joe, who wasted no time in admonishing The Luchador's son.

He then told Dominic to tell his dad that he was looking forward to their rematch at Money in The Bank and will take pleasure in beating him again. The Samoan finally left after a few moments of an intense stare down and WWE eventually made the match official on Twitter.

What's next

Rey Mysterio versus Samoa Joe is now set to take place in two weeks at The Money in the bank pay per view.

While it's pretty much a guarantee that Dominic will play some kind of role in the match, it's not known exactly what the role is yet or even if it will be a physical one. With that being said, it was a very personal move on Joe's part and really added some spice to things.