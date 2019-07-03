×
WWE News: Championship Match announced for the New Day at Extreme Rules 2019

Anirban
CONTRIBUTOR
News
165   //    03 Jul 2019, 02:18 IST

Big E and Xavier Woods
Big E and Xavier Woods


What's the story?

Daniel Bryan and Rowan have been the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions for a while. They pledged to bring about a new revolution in the SmackDown title division, and it appears that is exactly what they are doing.

After facing and managing to defeat Heavy Machinery at WWE Stomping Grounds, they will now be facing more experienced opponents. They had been asking for 'real' competition in the tag team division for a while. That is exactly what they are getting at WWE Extreme Rules.

New Day's Big E and Xavier Woods have been announced as the opponents for Daniel Bryan and Rowan's SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules.

In case you didn't know...

Big E and Xavier Woods have not really had the best luck lately. In fact, they have fallen victim to several losses, including a loss to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

However, the duo is known for their incredible ability and was even able to pin Daniel Bryan and Rowan last week on WWE SmackDown Live.

Rowan and Daniel Bryan are both extremely qualified champions, with Rowan being a tag team specialist and Daniel Bryan has a whole list of accomplishments next to his name.

The heart of the matter

After last week's defeat to Big E and Xavier Woods, it now appears that Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan will be facing New Day in a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at WWE Extreme Rules.

The New Day are not strangers to the WWE Tag Team Championships and are still the team to have held the titles for the longest time during their 483 day reign.

What's next?

Bryan and Rowan might not react too favourably to this announcement. There are chances there will be repercussions on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live!

Tags:
WWE Extreme Rules 2019 New Day Daniel Bryan Erick Rowan WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
