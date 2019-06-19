WWE News: Championship match planned for Stomping Grounds takes place following SmackDown Live

Kofi was forced to defend his Championship this week following SmackDown Live

What's the story?

SmackDown Live took place live from California last night and the fans in attendance were treated to a Stomping Grounds Championship match following the show as Kofi Kingston defended against Dolph Ziggler.

In case you didn't know...

Dolph Ziggler and Kofi Kingston were a huge part of this week's SmackDown Live since their promo kicked off the show before Ziggler then moved on to a match against Xavier Woods where he was victorious. Kingston main evented the show when he teamed with Seth Rollins to take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, just days before Ziggler and Kingston collide in a steel cage at Stomping Grounds in Washington.

Stomping Grounds is a rematch since Kingston was able to come out on top at Super ShowDown with the help of Xavier Woods, which might be why the company is having such an issue selling tickets for this weekend's pay-per-view.

The heart of the matter

Both Dolph Ziggler and Kofi Kingston pulled double duty last night on SmackDown Live since the duo were in the dark match following 205 Live. Kingston defended the WWE Championship against his challenger this weekend at Stomping Grounds in what could be a preview for this weekend's show.

According to a report by 411Mania, Kingston successfully defended his Championship against Ziggler for the second time in as many months without the help of his two New Day teammates.

What's next?

Big E and Xavier Woods won't be on hand this weekend when Kingston defends his Championship against Ziggler inside a steel cage in what could be his toughest test as WWE Champion.

Do you think Dolph Ziggler will walk out of Stomping Grounds as WWE Champion? Have your say in the comments section below...