WWE News: Championship match set for Survivor Series

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.43K // 08 Nov 2018, 07:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Survivor Series has added a new championship match, thanks to 205 Live

What's the story?

Survivor Series is only a few weeks away. With both Raw and SmackDown getting ready to go to war with the 5-on-5 elimination matches and Champion v Champion bouts, we finally have the show's first, and only, championship match.

In case you didn't know...

Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali have put on some incredible matches over the past year. The two have blown the roofs off multiple arenas, beginning with their first bout in the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament prior to WrestleMania 34.

Since then, these bitter rivals have done everything they could to one-up each other. However, Murphy was able to top Ali in the only way that mattered when he defeated Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship at WWE Super Show-Down.

Mustafa Ali made it to the finals of the tournament earlier in the year, facing Cedric Alexander for the title at Mania. However, he was unable to put the Soul of 205 Live away, leading to the Age of Alexander.

Now, his longtime enemy, not only defeated the one man Ali couldn't beat but captured the Cruiserweight Championship before the Heart of 205 Live could.

However, after defeating Murphy's friend Tony Nese last week in a #1 Contender's match, Ali finally earned another opportunity at the title, and one more shot at the Juggernaut.

The heart of the matter

It was revealed on tonight's edition of 205 Live by General Manager Drake Maverick that Mustafa Ali would get his title shot at Survivor Series. Murphy/Ali IV will take place on November 18th in the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

This bitter rivalry has brought the WWE Universe some of the best matches of the year and is certain to live up to the hype.

What's next?

Ali and Murphy have the potential to steal the show, and possibly the weekend, should they get the time they're used to getting on 205 Live. However, something that shouldn't be forgotten is the X-Factor in Cedric Alexander. Ali's best friend never got a rematch for his championship, having it taken away by the 205 Live GM when he lost multiple matches back to back.

Could this third element lead to a surprise ending at Survivor Series? Will Mustafa Ali finally achieve his dream? Will Buddy Murphy continue his dominant reign at the top of the cruiserweight division? Sound off in the comments below.