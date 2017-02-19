WWE News: Charles Robinson undergoes surgery

Even referees get injured sometimes.

19 Feb 2017

Robinson suffered an injury at the Royal Rumble

What’s the story?

WWE referee Charles Robinson suffered a serious foot injury early on in the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and John Cena and Royal Rumble 2017, but ever the professional Little Naitch managed to pull through and complete the match.

Robinson expected to be back in time for Elimination Chamber but was dismayed to discover that surgery was required instead.

Robinson took to Twitter earlier today to post photos from before and after the surgery and it would seem that the man from Mooresville, North Carolina is doing just fine. It would also seem that former WCW star and close friend Lodi was on hand to help Robinson out.

Heading into surgery! Very excited for great results. See you soon @WWE @WWEUniverse pic.twitter.com/DckQ7Cm8YW — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) February 17, 2017

In case you didn’t know

Charles Robinson is undoubtedly one of WWE’s most recognisable referees and has been with the company since 2001 when the then-WWF purchased WCW. Robinson was a long time employee of WCW before moving to WWE, and much like fellow referee Nick Patrick, he was involved in many storylines outside of his officiating role.

Robinson has gained a reputation for being one of pro wrestling’s most expressive referees, often reacting to big spots as though he was involved in them himself, something that has endeared the man called Little Naitch to fans all over the world.

The heart of the matter

Professional wrestling referees are often entirely overlooked by the fans, but the risks they take are very real as well. Whilst clearly not involved in as much as physicality as the wrestlers, the referees are still required to be in fantastic shape and are an integral part of the entire show. Injuries can happen, and the adage ‘The show must go on’ applies to the officials as much as it does the wrestlers.

As such it mattered little whether Robinson suffered his foot injury one, seven or 17 minutes into the epic Styles/Cena match at the Rumble. As the designated official he was a vital part of the story, and it is a credit to his dedication that he was able to carry on through the pain.

What’s next?

Robinson will be hoping to make a swift recovery from surgery so as to be back in the ring sooner rather than later. WrestleMania 33 is right around the corner, and Robinson would be completely heartbroken if he was to miss the Show of Shows.

Sportskeeda’s take

As big Charles Robinson fans, we would like to wish Little Naitch a speedy recovery from his surgery, and we hope to see him back inside the squared circle soon.