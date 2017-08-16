WWE News: Charlotte finally breaks her silence on Ric Flair's critical condition

The latest on the Nature boy's health.

The Nature Boy with his girl

What's the story?

The wrestling fraternity and the fans are on tenterhooks regarding the health of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair ever since the news of his hospitalization came to light.

4-Time Women's Champion Charlotte took to Instagram to comment on her dad's condition:

Hi guys, On behalf of my family and I, we want to THANK everyone for the prayers, texts, calls and support. Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us. ???????????? We will update everyone when we have more information. ????????????❤️ A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

In case you didn't know...

The Nature Boy was hospitalized and admitted to the ICU on Sunday, August 13th in what was initially termed to be 'routine monitoring' by his representative.

However, reports pointed out to heart-related ailments, which were later squashed by Dave Meltzer, who stated that flair underwent surgery to fix colon-related issues.

He was put into a medically induced coma as preparation for the surgery and thankfully, successfully completed it without any hassles.

But that doesn't mean the 16-time World Champion is completely out of the water as latest reports reveal that he is still in critical condition at the Atlanta hospital.

Flair's agent at Legacy talent and entertainment, Melinda Morris Zanoni's tweet confirmed that he was indeed going through some tough medical problems.

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues???????? — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Tweet Speak

Charlotte is one of the many stars who took to social media to send out their prayers and wishes.

I saw @RicFlairNatrBoy before I flew to Boston yesterday

I can assure that he needs everyone's prayers and positive vibes. Thx in advance!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) August 14, 2017

Sending positive energy and prayers out to you Ric. We need The Nature Boy around for a long time! @LegacyTalentCEO @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/BFbz6YvB0D — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 14, 2017

Sending lots of love to @RicFlairNatrBoy and his family today. We're thinking of you Naitch ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 14, 2017

What's next?

We'll keep you updated regarding Flair's condition and request each and everyone to pray for the legend's well-being.

Author's take

It's saddening to see Flair's health take such a sudden turn for the worse but I know for a fact that he will come out of it fighting like a true champion.

We at Sportskeeda convey our positive energy and prayers out to Flair and his family in his testing times.