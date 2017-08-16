WWE News: Charlotte finally breaks her silence on Ric Flair's critical condition
The latest on the Nature boy's health.
What's the story?
The wrestling fraternity and the fans are on tenterhooks regarding the health of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair ever since the news of his hospitalization came to light.
4-Time Women's Champion Charlotte took to Instagram to comment on her dad's condition:
In case you didn't know...
The Nature Boy was hospitalized and admitted to the ICU on Sunday, August 13th in what was initially termed to be 'routine monitoring' by his representative.
However, reports pointed out to heart-related ailments, which were later squashed by Dave Meltzer, who stated that flair underwent surgery to fix colon-related issues.
He was put into a medically induced coma as preparation for the surgery and thankfully, successfully completed it without any hassles.
But that doesn't mean the 16-time World Champion is completely out of the water as latest reports reveal that he is still in critical condition at the Atlanta hospital.
Flair's agent at Legacy talent and entertainment, Melinda Morris Zanoni's tweet confirmed that he was indeed going through some tough medical problems.
Tweet Speak
Charlotte is one of the many stars who took to social media to send out their prayers and wishes.
What's next?
We'll keep you updated regarding Flair's condition and request each and everyone to pray for the legend's well-being.
Author's take
It's saddening to see Flair's health take such a sudden turn for the worse but I know for a fact that he will come out of it fighting like a true champion.
We at Sportskeeda convey our positive energy and prayers out to Flair and his family in his testing times.