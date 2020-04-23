Charlotte came face-to-face with Mia Yim

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley created history when they contested for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. This was the first time that the title was defended at the Showcase Of Immortals

Flair defeated Ripley in a stellar match to become a two-time NXT Women's Champion and thereby became an 11-time Women's Champion. However, Flair's first reign with the NXT Women's Championship when she was in NXT as a rookie, is not recognized as a world title reign as the title only gained a world championship status after the Black and Gold brand became an official brand in 2019.

Although Flair is supposed to defend her title against Io Shirai as the latter became the No. 1 contender on last week's episode, The Queen has expressed her desire to face Mia Yim first before she puts her title on the line against Shirai. On tonight's episode of NXT, Flair came face-to-face with Yim, and later the match between the two was confirmed for next week's episode.

Even though their match next week is not for the title, both Yim and Flair are excited to face each other in the ring as is evident by their tweets. The HBIC of NXT tweeted that she will see Charlotte next week.

Flair responded with a tweet of her own by saying that it will be a match 'five years in the making'.

Why Charlotte wanted to face Mia Yim?

The reason behind Flair's statement is because it will not be the first time that she faces Yim. Actually, Flair and Yim have locked horns before on NXT back in 2014 when it was a developmental territory.