WWE News: Charlotte Flair considers Nikki Cross and Bianca Belair the next female breakout stars in WWE

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 Sep 2019, 09:02 IST

The Queen

Back when she was a member of NXT, Charlotte Flair was already being pegged for big things in her WWE career. Fast forward to 2019, and she's already a nine-time Champion. Since she's already accomplished so much on the main roster, Flair was asked about whom she considered the next female breakout stars in WWE. While speaking with Smacktalks, she named Nikki Cross and Bianca Belair as two ladies with a lot of potential. Gerweck.net carried transcripts from Flair's interview.

The present

Along with the other Four Horsewomen, Flair helped to build NXT into a credible third brand. She's continued that on the main roster and named a current main-roster star as one to have a bright future in WWE.

“Ooh. Well, I’m expecting big things from Nikki Cross. I’m a huge fan of hers. I know she’s been on the main roster, Raw and SmackDown for a few months now, maybe a year, I’m not really sure. But it takes time and I think she’s gonna have that breakout moment soon, and I’m 100% behind her."

Flair and Cross haven't had much interaction on the main roster as Cross only became a full-fledged member earlier this year. With rosters likely to be somewhat altered next month after SmackDown's move to FOX, they may cross paths. The Queen also named an NXT stalwart as a future star.

"I think from NXT, Bianca Belair just has it, like she doesn’t have to try. She just has this natural swag. She’s a star and that’s the one thing you can’t teach. You can teach someone how to wrestle, you can come up with a character, but whether you have it or not, that’s on you and she has it. So I think she’s the next big thing.”

The future

If Flair is unsuccessful in her bid to win the SmackDown Women's title this Sunday at Clash of Champions, she might focus her attention elsewhere. She hasn't won the Women's Tag Team titles yet and if Cross and Alexa Bliss retain, their paths could conceivably intersect. And if Belair is bumped up to the main roster as a part of a possible draft next month, Flair might get to face the EST of NXT in the ring.

