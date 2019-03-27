×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Charlotte Flair creates two incredible records on SmackDown Live

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
616   //    27 Mar 2019, 08:00 IST

Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair

What's the story?

Charlotte Flair will go down in history as one of the most important Superstars in WWE's women's evolution.

On the penultimate SmackDown Live before WrestleMania 35, Flair created a new record after defeating Asuka to win the SmackDown Women's title once again.

In case you didn't know...

On this week's SmackDown Live, Charlotte defeated Asuka for the SmackDown women's title, a rematch from WrestleMania 34. The match was not previously advertised by the WWE, and came as a surprise to the fans.

In fact, there was supposed to be a #1 Contender's match for the SmackDown Women's title this week between Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Carmella and Naomi, with the winner facing Asuka at WrestleMania 35. But that match was cancelled by the WWE and replaced with the Charlotte-Asuka match.

The heart of the matter

Charlotte created two unique and records on SmackDown Live after winning the SmackDown Women's title. She has now won the SmackDown Women's title on three occasions, the most by any women's Superstar. Naomi, Alexa Bliss, and Becky Lynch have won it twice.

She has also won the most women's titles in WWE history (4 RAW Women's titles, 3 SmackDown Women's titles, and 1 Divas title), overtaking WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who won 7 Women's titles. Stratus has 8 titles in total, the other being the Hardcore Championship.

WWE announced that Charlotte will still be in the triple threat match with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey for WrestleMania 35, which will see the RAW Women's Champion and the SmackDown Women's Champion compete for the RAW title.

Also Read: WWE Rumors: Backstage reaction to WWE RAW women's title match headlining WrestleMania 35

Advertisement

What's next?

Reports suggest that WWE's decision to put the title on Charlotte Flair was a late one, and it remains to be seen what WWE does next week on RAW.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Asuka
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
WWE News: Charlotte Flair wins SmackDown Women's Championship two weeks before WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch reacts to Charlotte Flair's Title win on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes beserk as Charlotte Flair wins the SmackDown Live Women's Championship
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Incredible title match after SmackDown went off the air
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Two matches announced for tonight's SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Charlotte Flair reveals that she has already broken one of her father's records 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ric Flair shares his thoughts on Charlotte vs Asuka
RELATED STORY
4 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On SmackDown Live (5th February 2019)
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown Live (11 December 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Mandy Rose pinned Asuka on WWE SmackDown Live after Elimination Chamber 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us