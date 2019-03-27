WWE News: Charlotte Flair creates two incredible records on SmackDown Live

Charlotte Flair

What's the story?

Charlotte Flair will go down in history as one of the most important Superstars in WWE's women's evolution.

On the penultimate SmackDown Live before WrestleMania 35, Flair created a new record after defeating Asuka to win the SmackDown Women's title once again.

In case you didn't know...

On this week's SmackDown Live, Charlotte defeated Asuka for the SmackDown women's title, a rematch from WrestleMania 34. The match was not previously advertised by the WWE, and came as a surprise to the fans.

In fact, there was supposed to be a #1 Contender's match for the SmackDown Women's title this week between Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Carmella and Naomi, with the winner facing Asuka at WrestleMania 35. But that match was cancelled by the WWE and replaced with the Charlotte-Asuka match.

The heart of the matter

Charlotte created two unique and records on SmackDown Live after winning the SmackDown Women's title. She has now won the SmackDown Women's title on three occasions, the most by any women's Superstar. Naomi, Alexa Bliss, and Becky Lynch have won it twice.

She has also won the most women's titles in WWE history (4 RAW Women's titles, 3 SmackDown Women's titles, and 1 Divas title), overtaking WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who won 7 Women's titles. Stratus has 8 titles in total, the other being the Hardcore Championship.

In other words, @MsCharlotteWWE now has held more Women’s Championships than any other Superstar in @WWE history. https://t.co/JgEZjyRhcH — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) March 27, 2019

WWE announced that Charlotte will still be in the triple threat match with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey for WrestleMania 35, which will see the RAW Women's Champion and the SmackDown Women's Champion compete for the RAW title.

What's next?

Reports suggest that WWE's decision to put the title on Charlotte Flair was a late one, and it remains to be seen what WWE does next week on RAW.

