WWE Rumors: Backstage reaction to WWE RAW women's title match headlining WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

WWE made a huge announcement earlier today when it announced that the match for the WWE RAW women's title between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will main event WrestleMania 35.

PWInsider are now reporting the backstage reaction to the match headlining WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

The feud between Lynch and Rousey started way back before last year's Survivor Series, when the two were the SmackDown and RAW women's champions, respectively, and were to face each other at Survivor Series, before a stray blow from Nia Jax robbed Lynch of the opportunity as she was not medically cleared.

Charlotte was Lynch's replacement for that match, and after Lynch's victory at the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match, it was quite obvious that Lynch was to choose Rousey, and finally deliver the match that fans had been dreaming of.

Charlotte was later added to the match by Vince McMahon, which led to the triple threat match.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider have reported that the two matches that could have headlined WrestleMania 35 were the matches for the RAW Women's title and the Universal title match between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins.

It was a close run thing between the two matches to headline WrestleMania 35. The report indicates that the backstage reaction has been positive and that the three women headlining WrestleMania 35 has been seen as a "major victory for the women's division" and for the three women who are involved in the storyline.

What's next?

Before that huge WrestleMania main event, the three will be on the same side when they take on the Riott Squad in a 6-man tag team match next week.

