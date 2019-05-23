WWE News: Charlotte Flair fires back after being referenced in offensive meme

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is passion and perfection personified

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Superstar Charlotte Flair has taken to her official social media account, so as to fire back at a tweet which insinuated that she bears resemblance to R-Truth.

R-Truth - the reigning WWE 24/7 Champion - sent a considerable amount of time on this week's episode of SmackDown Live wearing a blonde wig, dressed as though he were a woman.

In case you didn't know...

It was on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley unveiled the newest addition to championship belts in the company: the WWE 24/7 Championship.

The WWE has confirmed that Superstars can challenge for the title around the clock, which means that the reigning 24/7 Champion has to constantly stay on guard; lest a rival Superstar defeats him and wins the title.

The heart of the matter

R-Truth captured the 24/7 Title on RAW, and subsequently showed up on SmackDown Live, where he was aided by Carmella - as the duo escaped several Superstars on multiple occasions throughout the episode.

It was during the aforementioned SmackDown episode, that R-Truth donned a blonde wig and women's clothing; in an attempt to disguise himself, so no other Superstar can recognise him and fight him for the 24/7 Championship.

Addressing R-Truth's blonde disguise, a tweet which read the following was put forth:

"When did Charlotte get the 24/7 Title? Wait, that's R-Truth??? What a disguise ... #SDLive"

Apparently, Charlotte Flair got wind of the aforesaid tweet, jibed at the individual(s) who put forth the tweet. Flair stated --

"What makes you think this is possibly ok? Shame on you."

What makes you think this is possibly ok? Shame on you. https://t.co/hB8m0MUTo6 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 22, 2019

What's next?

The large majority of the professional wrestling community has largely received the WWE 24/7 Championship as a welcome angle; which provides comedic relief courtesy the multiple hilarious, impromptu matchups for the title.

On the other hand, Charlotte Flair continues her hunt for the SmackDown Women's Title, after having won and lost it on the same night at Money in the Bank last Sunday.

What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair's statements? Sound off in the comments below!