WWE News: Charlotte Flair hilariously imitates male SmackDown Live superstar (Photo)

Riju Dasgupta
News
318   //    03 Apr 2019, 20:20 IST

The Queen posted a very hilarious Tweet recently
The Queen posted a very hilarious Tweet recently

What's the story?

There have been various rumours circulating about Charlotte Flair's personal life but we won't go into that for now. The fact of the matter is that Flair put up a post in response to Andrade's recent Tweet.

Andrade had put up a post of his signature 'Tranquilo' post, to which Flair responded. As one would expect, it caught fire on social media immediately after.

In case you didn't know...

The current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is scheduled to be a part of the historic WrestleMania main event match this year. The other two competitors, if you've been living under a rock all this time are RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch.

Much to the ire of the WWE Universe, Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. And then Stephanie McMahon would announce on RAW that the match at WrestleMania is 'winner takes all'.

Could Charlotte Flair be the first 9-time Champion in history?

The heart of the matter

It all began with a Tweet from Andrade, who put up a post ahead of SmackDown Live about how he was going to steal the night during the course of this week's show. Of course, it did not happen as his scheduled match with Rey Mysterio was called off:

The Queen would see this post and respond in her very own quirky and hilarious manner to it. She paid tribute to the former luchador by imitating him, with the SmackDown Women's Championship by her side.


Andrade had earlier posted this message when his match with Rey Mysterio was called off:


What's next?

Charlotte Flair is a future WWE Hall of Famer for sure, for all that she's achieved in the ring. At the same time, Andrade's future could be just as good, but he needs just the right push. He's certainly got all the talent in the world for sure!

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
