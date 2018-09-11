WWE News: Charlotte Flair hints at huge stipulation for title defense against Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair could defend her WWE SmackDown Women's title against Becky Lynch inside the Hell in a Cell structure

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has tweeted what's being considered as a potential teaser ahead of her title defense against Becky Lynch.

Flair hinted at the possibility of her facing Lynch within the confines of the Hell in a Cell cage, in their SmackDown Women's title matchup at the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV.

In case you didn't know...

Following a brief injury hiatus earlier this year, Charlotte Flair made her on-screen return to SmackDown Live before SummerSlam, and was subsequently added to the blue brand's Women's title match for SummerSlam.

The aforesaid match featured then-SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella defending her title against Becky Lynch and Flair in a Triple Threat Match at WWE's SummerSlam PPV.

Flair went on to pin Carmella and win the title; following which, Lynch turned heel on her longtime friend--unleashing a vicious attack on Flair and leaving the latter in a heap ringside.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch recently threatened Charlotte Flair on social media--noting that she'd like to reintroduce Flair's face to her fist on SmackDown Live.

Flair has now fired back at her old friend; putting out a tweet which many believe is hinting at the possibility of their match taking place with the Hell In A Cell stipulation--Here is what Flair's tweet read--

“.@BeckyLynchWWE So you want to settle this in a cell? I’m going to make one thing very clear. In a regular match I let go of your leg after you tap. In a cell, I let go when I want to. Either way this ends the same way... With you wondering what could have been as you limp away.”

Charlotte. One, you tweet like an Android. Two, I'm going to reintroduce your face to my fist on Tuesday. #TickTock #IBooTheWoo https://t.co/ks0MCaKypb — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 8, 2018

.@BeckyLynchWWE So you want to settle this in a cell? I’m going to make one thing very clear. In a regular match I let go of your leg after you tap. In a cell, I let go when I want to. Either way this ends the same way... With you wondering what could have been as you limp away. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 3, 2018

What's next?

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is scheduled to defend her title against Becky Lynch at the Hell in a Cell PPV this September 16th.

