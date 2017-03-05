WWE News: Charlotte Flair hits an NBA mascot with a chair

In a hilarious incident, Charlotte Flair hits Milwaukee Bucks mascot with a chair.

by Prityush Haldar News 05 Mar 2017, 11:27 IST

Charlotte will be looking to recapture the Women’s Championship at Fastlane

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was at a Milwaukee Bucks game this past week, where she laid a chair shot on one of the mascots. In a hilarious incident, Charlotte brought her wrestling skills to the basketball court when she hit one of the Milwaukee Bucks mascots.

In case you didn’t know...

Charlotte Flair was in Milwaukee doing promotional work for the last WWE pay per view before Wrestlemania. She appeared at the Bucks game to draw attention to WWE Fastlane at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee this Sunday.

The incident grabbed eyeballs on social media as the video of Charlotte ‘assaulting’ a mascot went viral.

The heart of the matter

The Milwaukee Bucks’ mascots Bango and Bango Jr. took part in a race during a stoppage in the game. Bango was in the lead when the Queen decided to take matters into her hands. She appeared with a solid steel chair and hit Bango on the back allowing Bango Jr to win the race.

The crowd went berserk as Charlotte landed a chair shot on Bango causing him to fall over. The commentators screamed their lungs out when Charlotte had landed a rather mild chair shot on Bango.

The incident grabbed headlines as the video was uploaded on the Milwaukee Bucks official Twitter page.

What’s next?

The Queen will be looking to regain her crown when she steps into the ring with Bayley this Sunday at Fastlane. Charlotte will be determined to regain her title that Bayley won from her a few weeks back on Monday Night RAW.

Sportskeeda's take

Charlotte looked to be enjoying herself at the game. The appearance helped WWE garner some attention for the RAW exclusive pay per view this Sunday. Charlotte’s actions too, were in fact, consistent with her heel persona.

Only one woman in the WWE can hit a mascot with a chair, and WWE sent the right woman in Charlotte Flair to do that.

