WWE News: Charlotte Flair posts an update on her father's condition

The Nature Boy remains in hospital, but the updates are gradually getting more and more positive.

21 Aug 2017, 11:34 IST

Charlotte took to social media to update fans last night

What's the story?

Charlotte Flair took to social media last night to post an update on the condition of her father, two-time WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling icon, Ric Flair. Charlotte stated that Ric was getting better but that there was a still long way to go.

After an incredibly hard week, my dad is getting better. There is still a long road to go and he's not out of the woods just yet but I want to again thank everyone for their support on behalf of myself and my family. My dad has given his life to sports entertainment. To everyone competing tonight, you know he'd be backstage watching if he could. Give it a little extra flair for him tonight. Woooo! A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 20, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

In case you didn't know...

Last week, the Nature Boy went in for what some assumed would be routine surgery to remove an obstructive part of his bowel. The surgery, unfortunately, led to some rather serious complications and many have feared the worst ever since.

Flair has now been in hospital for over a week, but recent reports suggest his condition is improving. His manager, Melinda Morris Zanoni of the Legacy Talent and Entertainment, took to social media to inform fans that Flair was 'awake, communicating and progressing', even going so far as to state that Flair cut a promo on a nurse.

The heart of the matter

Charlotte posted the update on Instagram just as SummerSlam was about to begin. The former RAW Women's Champion said that her father was on the road to recovery, but that the road is going to be a long one.

She went on to encourage those performing at SummerSlam to do so with a little extra flair, in tribute to the 16 times champion of the world. Flair also wished to express her thanks to all the fans for their support.

What's next

Despite the reports of his communication and improvement, it is clear that Ric Flair is going to be in hospital for the time being. The updates from family and friends are encouraging, but almost always tinged with a certain sense of worry, which is completely understandable. Here's hoping that Flair makes a full and speedy recovery.

Author's take

Is there a more legendary name in the history of professional wrestling than Ric Flair? The Nature Boy is a shoe-in for wrestling's Mount Rushmore, a man who has given his entire life to the world of pro wrestling. One can only hope that Flair will make a full recovery, no matter how long it takes.

